One Of NYCs Most Expensive Restaurants Has A 'Grade Pending' For Health Violations

For years Per Se has ruled over the New York City restaurant scene as one of the most coveted dining experiences in town. Foodies scrimp and save to head there at least once, like a pilgrim heading to Mecca.

Frankly, if you’re going to drop $US620 on a prix fixe dinner for two you expect the experience to be other worldly.

Now Eater reports that Per Se has been taken down to earth thanks to some glaring health violations.

The restaurant now has a ‘grade pending’ rating. Something no one would ever expect from chef Thomas Keller.

To understand how serious this is, you have to understand how restaurant grading works.

When NYC restaurants are inspected, they get points for every violation. Every restaurant is given a second chance to get up to snuff if they don’t pass their initial inspection. If they pass inspection number two, the first inspection stays off the record.

The restaurant received 42 points on February 19th — enough for a ‘C’ grade. Violations included “Tobacco use, eating, or drinking from open container in food preparation, food storage or dishwashing area observed,” and “Hand washing facility not provided in or near food preparation area and toilet room.”

Sounds like there’s work to do.

Check out a screenshot of the Department of Health’s website below:

