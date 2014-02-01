Watch New York City Become A Musical Playground In Pepsi's Cool Super Bowl Halftime Intro

All of New York City pulses with music in Pepsi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show intro.

Giant hands play the Guggenheim like a drum, traffic in Columbus Circle is spun like a turntable, the Empire State Building brightly pulses to the beat.

It ends with a hand turning MetLife Stadium like a volume knob, and Manhattan becomes a colourful graph of sound level bars. It’s all very cool:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad was made by Mekanism and will play immediately before the Super Bowl halftime show, which will be headlined by Bruno Mars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.