Watch New York City Become A Musical Playground In Pepsi's Cool Super Bowl Halftime Intro

All of New York City pulses with music in Pepsi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show intro.
Giant hands play the Guggenheim like a drum, traffic in Columbus Circle is spun like a turntable, the Empire State Building brightly pulses to the beat.
It ends with a hand turning MetLife Stadium like a volume knob, and Manhattan becomes a colourful graph of sound level bars. It’s all very cool:
The ad was made by Mekanism and will play immediately before the Super Bowl halftime show, which will be headlined by Bruno Mars.
