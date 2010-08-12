Social Media Strategy Lessons From Pepsi

With millions of Facebook fans and Twitter followers, Pepsi is one of the few big corporations who have a good handle on social media.



BigThink.com talked with Bonin Bough, Global Director of Digital and Social Media for PepsiCo, to uncover the company’s secrets.

Bonin believes the biggest social media challenge for businesses is embracing innovation. “Social media doesn’t have to be a conversation,” he says. “It could be a sweepstakes exclusive to the Twitter community or a contest only for Facebook participants.”

“The real [Pepsi social media goal] was less about what’s the big strategy? and more about what are the small wins? How do we prove ourselves internally to the organisation that these are viable platforms, and then prove successes [within the communities]?”

Scaling social communities is also a challenge. It takes a lot of work and media dollars.

“I think [scaling users] is an interesting combination between using media dollars/techniques that are going to get you reach…as well as finding what the right participation in that community is,” he says. According to Bonin, the social space is still one big experiment, but a lot can be learned from early pioneers like Guy Kawasaki.

PepsiCo is a mammoth of a company, with entire teams dedicated to measuring social media interaction. Bough offers advice to startups that lack such extensive man-power: Do only as much as your resources will allow. “If you don’t have the means to have a person on Twitter 24/7, then don’t do it that way….Have [something like] Follow Fridays were you spend two hours talking to the community if that’s all you have to work with. There really are no set rules.”

Bonin believes companies should use social media to encourage brand dialogue among loyal users. Facebook, Twitter and other social networks, and give people who are passionate about products and companies a platform to express it.

“These are just new channels that we’re going to talk to consumers in,” Bonin explains. Why wouldn’t we be innovative? Why wouldn’t we be at the front of that and taking risks like we do in our business in general?”

Check out the full interview below.

