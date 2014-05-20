Pepsi Just Unveiled A Crazy New Soda Machine

Pepsi has unveiled a new soda machine capable of making more than 1,000 beverages.

The company revealed new self-service drink equipment at the National Restaurant Association show, Stephanie Strom at The New York Times reported.

The new machine, Spire, was created to compete with Coca-Cola’s Freestyle machine, Strom writes. It has the appearance of a large tablet or iPhone, and lets customers use a touchscreen to select flavours.

The Spire is considerably smaller than the original Freestyle. Coke has recently released a smaller version after businesses complained, according to Strom.

Sara Eisen at CNBC tweeted a rendering of the new machine.

Not an iPad… Pepsi’s new spire fountain machine pic.twitter.com/R4N9p0LXll

— Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) May 18, 2014

Pepsi’s Spire is available in select locations and will continue to roll out this year, the company said in a news release.

Examples of customisable beverages include Raspberry Lemon Mountain Dew and Vanilla Strawberry Diet Pepsi.

Pepsi provided this photo showing different versions of the Spire machinery.

Pepsi has been innovating products to better compete with its chief rival.

Pepsi is the third-most-popular soda in America, behind Coca-Cola and Diet Coke.

