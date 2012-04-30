Here's Pepsi's New Campaign With Nicki Minaj—In Today's Ad Brief

Nicki Minaj.

Pepsi will launch a new global campaign featuring Nicki Minaj around the tagline “Live for now.” The commercial isn’t yet available but this, allegedly, is footage of her shooting the spot in Argentina. Agencies BBDO ad TBWA Worldwide collaborated on the work.Anheuser-Busch InBev‘s global chief marketing officer, Chris Burggraeve, will step down. He will be replaced by Miguel Patricio, zone president for Asia Pacific.



The ad rules for London 2012 Olympics are incredibly strict, Ad Age reports:

“Merely combining the words “games” or “2012” with other words, including “London,” “summer” or “sponsors,” would breach the rules, which carry fines of up to 20,000 pounds. Nonsponsors also can’t refer to athletic images, mottos and logos, including the Olympic rings and mascots, said Adam Glass, a partner at U.K. law firm Davenport Lyons, who advises retailers on advertising around the Olympics.”

LG Mobile will move its global PR account from Burson-Marstellar to Porter Novelli.



McCann Worldgroup invested $4 million in TheTime, an Israeli new media incubator.

Kraft thanked 4,632 of its Facebook fans by name in a music video.

The Economist has become only the second magazine to detail its print and digital edition circulation numbers for media buyers in an ABC approved “Consolidated Media Report.” They’re quite good, it turns out.

