Pepsi's special 'Back To The Future' soda sold out immediately -- and fans are furious

Ashley Lutz
Marty mcfly pepsi perfectUniversal

Pepsi’s “Back To The Future” promotion has left some fans furious. 

October 21, 2015 is the day the future begins, according to the iconic movies. Michael J. Fox character Marty McFly orders a “Pepsi Perfect” soda in the sequel. 

Online campaigns pleaded with Pepsi to create a version of the soda, and the company agreed. 

“Pepsi fans asked and we heard them loud and clear,” the soda brand said in a news release

Pepsi sold 6,500 Pepsi Perfect bottles this morning for $US20.15 each through Amazon and Wal-Mart’s websites.

They were gone almost immediately. 

Now, furious fans are posting on social media about the promotion. 

 

 

Pepsi acknowledged the soda sold out quickly. 

 And many of those lucky enough to get the Pepsi Perfect are selling it on eBay for hundreds of dollars. 

Pepsi perfect ebayeBay

 Business Insider received a bottle of the soda. 

 We’ve donated it to a fan of the franchise. 

