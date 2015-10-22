Pepsi's special 'Back To The Future' soda sold out immediately -- and fans are furious

Pepsi’s “Back To The Future” promotion has left some fans furious.

October 21, 2015 is the day the future begins, according to the iconic movies. Michael J. Fox character Marty McFly orders a “Pepsi Perfect” soda in the sequel.

Online campaigns pleaded with Pepsi to create a version of the soda, and the company agreed.

“Pepsi fans asked and we heard them loud and clear,” the soda brand said in a news release.

Pepsi sold 6,500 Pepsi Perfect bottles this morning for $US20.15 each through Amazon and Wal-Mart’s websites.

They were gone almost immediately.

Now, furious fans are posting on social media about the promotion.

Dear Pepsi,It would have been awesome to have #PepsiPerfect for my #BackToTheFuture birthday I’ve been planning for decades. Thx for sucking

— C (@rippleonthesea) October 21, 2015

@pepsi I’ve been refreshing at 4:29 with hopes it would work :-( this is as close as I’ll ever get. #PepsiPerfect pic.twitter.com/ESI4fUYX3o

— Jessie Deo (@JessieD2728) October 21, 2015

Pepsi acknowledged the soda sold out quickly.

As promised, our limited edition bottles of #PepsiPerfect went on sale this #BTTF morning! It sold out faster than we can say 1.21 Gigawatts

— Pepsi™ (@pepsi) October 21, 2015

And many of those lucky enough to get the Pepsi Perfect are selling it on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

Business Insider received a bottle of the soda.

Just got a bottle of Pepsi Perfect ???? pic.twitter.com/EPML5vaYXm

— Ashley Lutz (@AshleyLutz) October 21, 2015

We’ve donated it to a fan of the franchise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.