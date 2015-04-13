The NBA just dealt a major blow to Coca-Cola

PepsiCo has won exclusive sponsorship rights for the National Basketball Association, ending Coca-Cola’s 30-year run as the league’s official sponsor.

Mountain Dew will be the leading soft drink in the partnership, which PepsiCo is expected to announce on Monday, the industry journal Beverage Digest reports.

Aquafina, Lipton Brisk and some Frito snack products will also be featured in the campaign.

The deal expands PepsiCo’s sports sponsorship empire in the US.

The company already has North American sponsorship rights with the NFL, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but Fortune reports that “a source close to the deal said it was worth significantly more than the previous partnership with Coca-Cola KO in terms of the overall investment from PepsiCo.”

This is the second recent win for PepsiCo over Coca-Cola. The company’s namesake drink recently surpassed Diet Coke to become the No. 2 soft drink in the US, behind Coca-Cola.

