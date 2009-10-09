PepsiCo Sees Record Earnings for 2009, 12% Growth For 2010

PepsiCo’s (PEP) third quarter earnings beat analyst estimates by six cents and core earnings grew 8% year over year.



On a constant currency basis, sales grew for all segments under PepsiCo Americas Food (PAF) and Pepsico International (PI), though Pepsico Americas Beverages (PAB) experienced a troubling decline. Total net revenue, inclusive of currency effects, fell 1.5%.

Nevertheless, Pepsi remains on track to achieve all-time high earnings per share this year, and even expects to exceed this by 11 – 13% in 2010.

Pepsico is an example of an American company stll at the top of its game. The stock is nevertheless down ~2% this morning. Read the full details of the release here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.