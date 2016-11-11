PepsiCo CEO: Employees are scared for their safety after Trump's election

PepsiCo’s CEO said that the election of Donald Trump is terrifying her employees.

“I had to answer a lot of questions from my daughters, from our employees. They were all in mourning,” PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi told Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times’ DealBook conference on Thursday.

“Our employees were all crying. And the question that they’re asking, especially those who are not white, [is] ‘Are we safe?’ Women are asking ‘Are we safe?’ LGBT people are asking ‘Are we safe?’ I never thought I would have to answer those questions,” Nooyi said.

After congratulating Trump for his success, Nooyi, who supported Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, said that American citizens need to be assured that they are safe.

“What we heard was election talk,” she said.

Nooyi said she was disgusted by the language Trump has used when discussing women.

“How dare we talk about women that way,” Nooyi said. “I don’t think there’s a place for that kind of language in any part of society, not in locker rooms, not in football players’ homes, not in any place. And, if we don’t nip it in the bud, Andrew, this is going to be lethal force that’s going to take over society.”

Nooyi said that there was an overemphasis on candidates creating soundbites and social media-ready quotes throughout the election, which resulted in a failure to discuss real political issues in a nuanced manner.

Ultimately, Nooyi told Sorkin that she believes Americans needed to unite and accept the outcome of the election.

“The process of democracy happened,” she said. “We just need to let life go on.”

Here’s is the full video of Nooyi and Sorkin’s conversation:

