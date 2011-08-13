Here's The Philosophy PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Uses To Lead Her Cohorts

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is one of just 12 female CEOs in the Fortune 500 and was ranked the #1 most powerful woman in the world twice by the magazine.



Impressive. But how did she manage to become such an effective leader?

Nooyi distills her leadership philosophy down to “Five C’s,” which she shared during her recent keynote speech at the the BlogHer ’11 conference in San Diego.

Smartblogs blogger Jessica Miller-Merrell was there, and summarized that part of Nooyi’s speech:

“Competency. Stand out from the pack and be a lifelong learner. Remain ahead and abreast in your field.

Courage and Confidence. Speak out. Establish your knowledge base and be confident in it as a leader.

Communication. Over-invest in written and oral communication. Leaders constantly have to motivate the troops.

Consistency. Remaining steady, reliable, and determined allows for credibility and a baseline to measure your successes and failures.

Compass. Integrity is critical in this job.”

