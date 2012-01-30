PepsiCo Adds $500 Million In Spending; Layoffs At CP&B, Ogilvy And Saatchi's—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Fashion magazines boast increased ad page sales for spring — W‘s March 2012 issue grew 25 per cent from last year’s.



CP&B, Ogilvy, and Saatchi have all implemented significant layoffs this month.

PepsiCo to add $500 million in spending to increase long-term brand loyalty.

Haircare brand Pantene will sponsor the 2012 Olympics to reach the female audience, backing 11 female athletes as “brand ambassadors.”

After five years, M&C Saatchi will reopen in New York. They have hired Jeff Brooks as CEO of the new office.

Actress Anjelica Huston calls out CareerBuilder for continuing to use chimpanzees in their Super Bowl ads in spite of an industry-wide effort to stop the practice.

Read The Brief every morning at Business Insider’s new Advertising news channel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.