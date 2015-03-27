Pepsi surpasses Diet Coke in huge soda shift

Pepsi-Cola has surpassed Diet Coke to become the No. 2 soda brand in the US behind Coca-Cola.

Diet Coke volume fell 6.6% in 2014, according to the trade publication Beverage Digest.

The drink now has a market share of 8.5%, slightly smaller than Pepsi’s 8.8% share.

Coca-Cola remains a clear leader, with a 17.6% share of the market. But volumes increased only 0.1% in 2014.

Here’s how the rankings shake out, according to Beverage Digest.

Diet Coke has been the second biggest brand by volume in the US since 2010, when it pushed Pepsi to the No. 3 spot.

Pepsi’s shift back to the No. 2 spot is evidence of Americans’ growing dislike for diet sodas, as shown in the chart below from a Morgan Stanley report last year.

