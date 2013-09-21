Pepsi Spokeswoman Britney Spears In Hot Water After Investing In Coca-Cola

Remember when Britney Spears was a spokeswoman for Pepsi and starred in that super catchy “Joy of Pepsi” commercial?

Spears made a whopping $US8 million from the Pepsi deal in 2001 — and now she’s investing that money in rival brand Coca-Cola.

TMZ obtained new documents in Spears’ conservatorship case, which detail her investment portfolio, including her overall gains and losses in 2012.

“Britney sold 574 shares of Coke for a modest profit of $US3,238.55. She held on to 208 shares,” reports TMZ. “As for Pepsi … it’s nowhere to be found in her portfolio” despite the brand showing consistent growth since the 80s.

TMZ notes that “Brit sold a few other random stocks for a profit — including AT&T and Deere & Co. — but it wasn’t all gravy: she lost $US640.13 on McDonald’s and $US1,277.38 on Chipotle.”

Overall, Spears netted $US97,883 last year in stock earnings, which TMZ points out is peanuts for the pop star, who will earn more than triple that per show in her upcoming Vegas residency.

According to the docs, Spears’ other holdings including safe bets such as Chevron, Microsoft, Phillip Morris, Heinz, Nestle, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Lululemon, and Visa.

In all, the 31-year-old former child star has nearly $US13 million of her conservatorship money in the market.

Now let’s reminisce about what Britney Spears was like in 2001:

