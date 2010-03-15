Pepsi Raises Dividend By 7%, Announces $15 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

Times are good for the soft drink maker it appears. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) announced this morning it would buy back $15 billion worth of common stock over time through June of 2013.

The deal also includes a 7% raise in its dividend to $1.92 a share annually, which should be settled by the board soon. Expect payout on June 30th to shareholders, according to Reuters.



