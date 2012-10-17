Pepsi Revenue Comes In Light

Photo: Ashley Lutz

Pepsi announced earnings of $1.20 per share, higher than consensus estimates of $1.16.Revenues, however, came in at $16.65 billion, below estimates of $16.9 billion.



Here are the highlights, from the press release:

Third quarter reported EPS of $1.21 and core EPS of $1.20

Company reaffirms 2012 core constant currency net revenue and core constant currency EPS guidance

Reflecting the impact of previously announced structural changes and negative foreign exchange translation, reported net revenue declined 5 per cent, in line with expectations. Excluding these impacts, organic net revenue grew 5 per cent

Company expects to return more than $6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2012

Company expects to deliver more than $1 billion in productivity savings in 2012 and $3 billion in savings by 2015

