Pepsi Revenue Comes In Light

Matthew Boesler
pepsi thumbnail

Photo: Ashley Lutz

Pepsi announced earnings of $1.20 per share, higher than consensus estimates of $1.16.Revenues, however, came in at $16.65 billion, below estimates of $16.9 billion.

Here are the highlights, from the press release:

  • Third quarter reported EPS of $1.21 and core EPS of $1.20
  • Company reaffirms 2012 core constant currency net revenue and core constant currency EPS guidance
  • Reflecting the impact of previously announced structural changes and negative foreign exchange translation, reported net revenue declined 5 per cent, in line with expectations. Excluding these impacts, organic net revenue grew 5 per cent
  • Company expects to return more than $6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2012
  • Company expects to deliver more than $1 billion in productivity savings in 2012 and $3 billion in savings by 2015

