Pepsi is pulling its Kendall Jenner ad after backlash

Pepsi announced Wednesday it is pulling an ad just one day after it originally debuted.

The beverage giant said it was removing the advertisement, which featured the model Kendall Jenner attending a protest, and halting further rollout of the campaign.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said in a statement, reported by the Wall Street Journal. “Clearly we missed the mark and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue.”

“We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position,” the statement continued.

The commercial immediately sparked controversy when it was released Tuesday, with critics saying the ad was tone deaf and co-opted imagery from a Black Lives Matter protest.

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/849380441861783552

https://twitter.com/mims/statuses/849376144868749314

Coke execs tonight after watching kendall’s pepsi ad pic.twitter.com/3u7Ti01bpi — James Michael Nichols (@JMN) April 4, 2017

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

