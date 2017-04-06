'Clearly we missed the mark': Pepsi just pulled this controversial ad

Pepsi pulled their

ad Wednesday starring Kendall Jenner after it immediately sparked controversy.

The company released this statement: “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

This isn’t Pepsi’s first ad controversy. In 2013 the company pulled an ad accused of racism and normalizing violence against

