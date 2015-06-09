This popular drink from the '90s might be making a comeback

Pepsi might be bringing back Crystal Pepsi, a popular drink from the 1990s.

The clear-coloured beverage, which tasted like regular Pepsi, debuted in 1992 in a couple test markets and rolled out nationwide a year later.

But after a couple years, it quietly disappeared from stores.

The drink might be making a comeback now thanks to an online campaign begging for its return. The campaign was launched by Kevin Strahle, who has more than 1.2 million subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Strahle, known as “LA Beast” on his YouTube Channel, told Business Insider that he got a letter from Pepsi’s official Twitter account on Monday:

Soon after Crystal Pepsi launched, Coca-Cola came out with its own clear cola called Tab Clear.

The drinks were touted as healthier for their clear colour, Bustle reports.

“With the drinks’ clearness being equated with purity and health, they were all the rage for roughly a year or so before disappearing quietly from view,” according to Bustle.

Here’s the bizarre TV ad announced the rollout of Crystal Pepsi in 1993.

