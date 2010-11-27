Mark Sanchez Lands Big Endorsement With Pepsi Max

Photo: Screengrab

PepsiCo has transitioned its exclusive sponsorship of the NFL from the traditional Pepsi brand to Pepsi Max and enlisted New York Jets QB Mark Sanchez as its new spokesman.It’s all part of the $560M, 6-year contract Pepsi reached with the NFL in 2006. Pepsi has been the official soft drink of the NFL since 2002.



The relaunched included new ads starring Sanchez and aired during all three NFL games on Thanksgiving. The Pepsi Max driver, a character created in earlier spots, even participated in the coin toss and halftime show during last night’s Jets-Bengals game.

For Sanchez, the ad marks the first time he’s been the face of a national ad campaign. Assuming the 24-year-old quarterback keeps winning games in the nation’s largest media market, it certainly won’t be the last.

