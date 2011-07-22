Pepsi Still Dominates Coke In The Hottest Drink Category Of The Year

Coke shares are beating Pepsi this week after posting stronger second quarter earnings.



One area where Pepsi still dominates, however, is isotonics or sports drinks. Pepsi, which makes Gatorade, controls 75.9 per cent of this market to Coke’s 23 per cent.

Isotonic sales volume is up an astonishing 19.5% this year, as you can see in this chart from Citi:

Photo: Citi

