Pepsi is launching a new kind of Gatorade in 2016

PepsiCo is going to launch an organic Gatorade, as the company increasingly looks outside of the soda industry for growth.

Al Carey, the CEO of PepsiCo Americas Beverages, said that the company would debut an organic version of the sports drink next year.

“It’s a consumer interest,” Carey said at Beverage Digest’s Future Smarts conference on Monday. “I think they’re very interested in non-GMO and organic, and to the degree you can make it meaningful to the consumer — do it.”

The company is also launching a line of non-GMO labelled Tropicana juices in 2016.

Carey additionally highlighted recent and upcoming new PepsiCo products such as Mountain Dew Kickstart (a take on Mountain Dew with ingredients like fruit juice and coconut water), flavored Aquafina water and vintage-inspired sodas like Caleb’s Kola, 1893, and Dewshine.

Much of the company’s current growth areas are outside of the traditional soft drink market. PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi told investors in October that focusing solely on carbonated soft drinks is “a thing of the past.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.