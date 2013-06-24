The Logo Of One Of The World's Biggest Brands Is Hidden In This Beautiful Abstract Art

“Where’s Waldo” fans will love this new German ad campaign in which Pepsi has embedded its logo into intricate, interlaced blue and red blood vessels.



Without any text from ad agency BBDO Dusseldorf, the message of the “Iconic Refreshment” ads appear to be that Pepsi is in your veins.

Although Redditors had a different gut reaction. IamAlso_u_gravity writes, “I’m not sure what they were going for here. The similarity to veins reminds me that Pepsi is bad for diabetics.”

See the three ads below:

Coca-Cola actually used the hidden-logo niche a few weeks ago when it hid Danish flags (which are actually hidden in Coke’s real logo) on vending machines.

Watch the video about Coca-Cola’s project below:

