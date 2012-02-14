Pepsi Hasn't Told 100 Of Its Ad Agencies They'll Be Fired This Week

Photo: Flickr, CC / Chris Campbell

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi told Wall street analysts last week that the company plans to fire 100 of its 150 ad agencies and marketing services companies. The problem is that the agencies themselves won’t know until this week whether they still have jobs, according to Ad Age.It’s another stunning gaffe from an embattled CEO who is struggling to convince investors that she’s doing something about Pepsi’s stagnant North American drinks business. Although the rest of the company is healthy — Q4 2011 sales were up 11 per cent to $20 billion — sodas and such were flat at $6.3 billion.



Here’s how Madison Avenue found out that 100 of their number were for the chop, per Age:

“But while PepsiCo knows the fate of its partners, it didn’t plan to begin notifying agencies of their status until this week. That prompted widespread panic in adland as agencies scrambled to call brand managers. Some were told not to worry, but several others were in the dark.”

“Ms. Nooyi made her remarks last week to analysts gathered in New York. She said that in the past five years, advertising and marketing spending in North America has been supporting “too many brands and was spread across too many agencies. … So we went to work and cleaned house. We reduced agency relationships in North American beverages from 150 to about 50.”

Shops on the PepsiCo roster include TBWA, BBDO and DDB; digital shops include Huge, Resource Interactive, Firstborn and VML.

The ax falls during a time of turmoil for Pepsi. At least 26 senior brand managers have left the company since 2008. The company is laying off 8,700 other staffers. And Massimo d’Amore, the former CEO of its Global Beverages Group, retired after a Pepsi rebranding that did not spur sales.

The cuts to its agency roster will be accompanied by an increase of up to $600 million in its global ad budget.

