Pepsi's New Green Cola Looks Exactly Like Coca-Cola's New Green Cola

When we first laid our eyes on Pepsi’s new green cola, “Pepsi True,” we immediately thought of one thing: Coca-Cola’s new green cola, “Coke Life.”

Here’s Pepsi True:

It contains 40% fewer calories than a regular Pepsi and is sweetened using a blend of sugar and stevia, a naturally-sourced sweetener.

Here’s Coke Life:

It contains 36% fewer calories than a regular Coke and is sweetener using a blend of sugar and stevia, the naturally sourced sweetener.

Coke Life originally launched in Argentina and Chile last year, but has since rolled out to other territories such as Great Britain. Consumers there are split down the middle as to whether they love or hate the new flavour.

Pepsi True was unveiled on Wednesday and will be sold exclusively to US consumers on Amazon.com later this month.

It is not Pepsi’s first attempt at trying to introduce a naturally-sweetened cola to market. In 2008 it launched Pepsi Natural in the US and Mexico, which was marketed as Pepsi Raw in the United Kingdom. It was discontinued from most markets in 2010.

Pepsi then went on to launch mid-calorie cola Pepsi Next globally in 2012, which contains 60% less sugar than regular Pepsi and is also sweetened in markets outside of the US with a stevia. In the US, it contains artificial sweetener sucralose.

So although Pepsi has had a couple of stabs at the mid-calorie market before the launch of Coke Life, Pepsi True marks the first time the brand has launched a green-coloured product, which sits so far away on the spectrum from its traditional branding. We wonder where its marketers might have got their inspiration from …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.