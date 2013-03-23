Pepsi Is Completely Changing What Its Bottle Looks Like

The new Pepsi bottle shape.

For the first time in almost 17 years, Pepsi is completely changing the shape of its familiar bottle.



The new, strange, twisty shape is certainly different from what we’re used to, but VP of marketing Angelique Krembs wanted to make sure consumers know, “We didn’t want to create a shape that came out of nowhere.”

Krembs told Ad Age that the swirls are actually similar to old glass bottles from early Pepsi packaging. She continued, “It’s not uniform, it’s a little asymmetrical, there’s a little edginess and playfulness, which is consistent with Pepsi’s equities and youthful spirit.”

The old Pepsi bottle shape.

This is all a part of Pepsi trying to revamp its image — minus a new logo, that already happened in 2008.

Pepsi is dedicated to updating its look. In fact, in December it shelled out $50 million to secure it-girl Beyonce as its brand ambassador.

The soda’s 16 oz. and 20 oz. bottles are set to change, but it might take a year or two to ease out of the 1997 design.

“The engineers have to go to all the plants and convert the lines,” spokeswoman Andrea Foote told the AP.

PepsiCo’s beverage sales fell by 4 per cent in North America last year, so we’ll see if this new look helps.

What do you think of the bottle?

