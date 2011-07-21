Check Out Pepsi's Latest Coke-Bashing Ad Campaign

Pepsi is aiming right at long-time rival Coca-Cola’s most prized advertising icons in its latest ad campaign.



Under the tagline “Summer time is Pepsi time,” a pair of the campaign’s spots poke fun at Santa Claus and polar bears — two of Coke’s traditional characters (via AdWeek).

It’s yet another — albeit lighthearted — chapter in the seemingly eternal “Cola War,” which the pair of soft drink giants have been waging for decades.

Coca-Cola still has the overwhelming lead in the fight for market share with 41.9% while Pepsi trails behind at 29.9%. Soda sales have been down across the board, and the category hasn’t grown since 2004.

Here are the two 30-second spots. The first is “Santa Dancing” and the second “Uncle Teddy.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

