We Recreated The Pepsi Challenge And Found That In Real Life More People Actually Like ...

The “Pepsi Challenge” was a legendary marketing promotion in which regular people blind taste test one cup filled with Pepsi and another with Coca Cola.



Upon tasting the colas, drinkers are asked which they prefer. Not surprisingly, every Pepsi Challenge concluded that more than 50% of tasters prefer Pepsi over Coke. From its inception in 1975, the Challenge was hugely successful in grabbing market share away from Coke.

While Pepsi no longer runs the campaign, we have always been curious about the “over 50%” part of the Pepsi Challenge results. To put that figure to the test, we staged the Challenge right here at Business Insider.

The Challenge

We had 21 Business Insider employees take a blind taste test of the two cola drinks. We tallied which soda was their preferred brand and whether they could tell the difference between Coke and Pepsi.

Our results?

62% preferred Coke to Pepsi. And while 100% of drinkers were confident they could tell the difference, less than 50% actually could.

Take a look below at how our Pepsi Challenge went down:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.