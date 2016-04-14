Pepsi CEO says she's called 'honey' and 'sweetie' at work

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi says she’s tired of being called “sweetie” and “honey” at work.

At a forum in New York last week, she said women have “clawed their way into the revolution” in the work place and pointed out that women are still struggling to achieve many basic professional rights, such as equal pay and respect.

“We still have to have equal treatment,” she said, according to the Times of India. “I hate being called ‘sweetie’ or ‘honey’ at times, which I still am called. All that has got to go. We have got to be treated as executives or people rather than honey, sweetie, babe. That has to change.”

Nooyi said she has also been called “difficult” at times.

“People call you difficult, they say things behind your back, but we all know that’s the price of moving up this chain,” she said, according to The Street.

Nooyi, who became CEO of Pepsi nearly a decade ago, made the remarks at Tina Brown’s Women in the World Summit,

She said women have been in the “revolution mode” for many years to gain entry into the professional “boys club,” and that society needs to make it easier for women to be high-powered executives and mothers at the same time.

“How are we going to help this interaction between a woman and her personal life? ” she asked, “Because at the end of the day we may also want to be wives, daughters, whatever role we want to play.”

