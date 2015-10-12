Pepsi could be gearing up to launch its very own smartphone -- next week

Lucy England
Marty mcfly pepsi perfectUniversalMarty McFly didn’t see this coming.

It sounds like Pepsi is working on its very own smartphone.

That’s right. The soft drink giant’s Chinese arm is expected to launch a Pepsi-branded smartphone called the P1 on October 20th, Mobipicker reports. According to Mobipicker’s Chinese sources, the P1 will cost around 1,299 yuan (£133, $US205), and will be running Android 5.1.

The rest of the specs for the P1 have already apparently been revealed in a listing on TEENA (the Chinese version of the FCC), which was picked up by tech.sina.com:

  • a 5.5-inch, 1080p display
  • 16GB of internal storage
  • 3000mAh battery
  • 2GB of RAM
  • 13-megapixel rear camera
  • 5-megapixel front-facing camera

Thanks to that listing, we’ve also got a fuzzy idea of what a Pepsi smartphone might look like:

TEENA Pepsi smartphoneTEENA

Still, it’s more than likely that the company has licensed its name and logo to a Chinese manufacturer, rather than designing and building the phone itself.

