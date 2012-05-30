Twitter Makes Its Biggest Partnership Deal Ever—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Illustration: Ellis Hamburger



Pepsi and Twitter have started a year-long global campaign that is the biggest partnership a marketer has made with Twitter to date. It will include video (live streaming and original), pop-up concerts to be announced on Twitter, compiling trending topics into a weekly video digest, and free music downloads at @Pepsi.Here’s what Jaguar had to say about being depicted bartering sex for selecting a creative agency on “Mad Men.”

Brands are now seeking influential Instagrammers to promote their events and products. Here are some crazy examples.

After BMW’s Mini completed its ad review, which started in January, the company decided to stick with its incumbent agency: Butler Shine Stern & Partners.

Discovery Channel TV show “Dirty Jobs” has inspired a line of cleaning products of the same name. The cleaning products’ promotional campaign has an estimated cost of between $20 and $25 million.

Mobile marketing tech firm FunMobility is set to release an integrated mobile marketing suite that is designed to help brands amp up user engagement June 12.

