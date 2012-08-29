Companies Might Be Lying About What's Really In Their Energy Drinks

Photo: By nmcbean on Flickr

PepsiCo and two energy drink makers are being probed over whether they misled consumers about the amount of caffeine in their hugely popular beverages, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed Monster Beverage, Living Essentials LLC, and PepsiCo for information about their marketing practices, a person familiar with the issue told the Journal.



PepsiCo’s website for its energy drink AMP says the drink gives people the “kick you need to tackle the early morning meeting” while 5-Hour Energy promises loads of energy with “no crash later.”

The state’s investigators are looking at whether companies added exotic ingredients such as guarana – which also has caffeine – without telling consumers the total amount of caffeine they’re consuming, the source said.

Some experts say that these drink makers are simply using a marketing ploy to sell caffeine in a different form, while others worry that so much caffeine in one package could cause heart problems, the Journal reported.

“You’re better off drinking a cup of coffee,” ConsumerLab.com’s Tod Cooperman, who has done chemical analyses of energy drinks, told the Journal.

But the concerns over health issues might be unwarranted, according to a recent Italian study.

Bloomberg News reported Monday the study found the drinks might actually help heart functioning for people who are already healthy.

DON’T MISS: Here Are The Gruesome Cigarette Warnings That A Court Said Violate The First Amendment >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.