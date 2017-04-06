People are outraged by this Pepsi ad starring Kendall Jenner -- here's how the company responded

People are outraged by Pepsi’s new ad starring Kendall Jenner. We asked Pepsi about the blowback and they said, “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.” This isn’t Pepsi’s first ad controversy. In 2013 the company pulled an ad accused of racism and normalizing violence against women.

