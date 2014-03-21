A New Pepsi Ad Shocks Londoners Waiting At The Bus Stop

Amanda Macias
New pepsimax commercial aliens londonPepsiMax UK/YouTubeA woman looks for the alien ships she saw in a screen Pepsi Max hid inside of a busy bus stop in London.

Pepsi Max kicked off its ‘Unbelievable’ campaign by pranking commuters sitting inside a typical London bus stop.

A stop on New Oxford Street was rigged with hidden digital technology that tricks unsuspecting passengers into thinking they are steps away from hovering alien ships, a loose tiger, and a giant robot with laser beam eyes.

Rachel Holmes, senior marketing manager at PepsiCo UK said, “It truly lives up to Pepsi Max’s Unbelievable proposition from the innovative media planning through to the fantastic creative,” reports the Drum.

Here are some of their reactions to these ‘unbelievable’ scenarios:

This woman watches in horror as a giant meteor hurls towards her and explodes into the pavement.

A giant tenticle scoops up someone standing on the sidewalk, like a scene from “Men in Black.”

This couple noticies a tiger prowling on the sidewalk before it disappears off the screen.

In the end, some people figured it out.

Check out the whole prank:

