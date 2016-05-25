A robot made by SoftBank will work at Pizza Hut and take customer orders

We’ve entered the year where robots will start taking our orders.

Pepper, a humanoid robot developed by SoftBank, will begin taking orders at Pizza Hut locations in Asia by the end of 2016, according to a company statement. It will be the first time Pepper is used for commerce purposes. You’ll only be able to use the robot if you have MasterCard, though.

Pizza Hut goers will be able to use Pepper by simply greeting the friendly-looking humanoid robot. Customers must first sync their MasterCard to the robot by using Pepper’s tablet. Afterwards, Pepper can take orders and provide recommendations.

Pepper, known as an emotional robot that can pick you up when you’re feeling down, was first debuted in Japan and is slated to arrive in the US this year. The robot sold out in under a minute in Japan for $2,000.

Robots are starting to play a bigger role in the food industry. KFC opened a restaurant in Shanghai run by robots in May, the Daily Mail reported. And Wendy’s is replacing its lowest-paid workers with robots.

