Pepper Spray Is 'Great On Salads, Burgers, And Pizza,' Mocks An Amazon User

By now, if you've been following the news out of UC Davis, you've probably seen the internet meme of campus Police Lt. John Pike pepper spraying his way through art history



But now that Fox News has declared pepper spray a “food product, essentially,” the good people who post amateur reviews on Amazon.com have weighed in. “Once I realised that spraying whipped cream into my mouth was both bland and fattening, I had to try this out,” one reviewer wrote. “WARNING – Not a condiment!!!” another reviewer wrote. “NOMNOMNOMNOM,” yet another reviewer wrote, adding that the pepper spray is “great on salads, burgers, and pizza.”

In the name of due diligence, TPM called up UC Davis to make sure we identified the same pepper spray police used on protesters last week. It’s the same brand, though the police use a 7 per cent formula. It’s not clear whether this formula matches exactly what the police used.

Here’s a screen-grab of some of the reviews:

This post originally appeared on Talking Points Memo.

