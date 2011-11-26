A California Woman Unloaded A Can Of Pepper Spray At Walmart

Shopping was anything but a pleasure at Walmart on Black Friday.



From coast to coast, the retail giant was the scene of at least five incidents of violence during the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy.

One woman allegedly unloaded a can of pepper spray on a crowd at a Porter Ranch, Calif. Walmart in an attempt to cut to the front of the line for electronics, the L.A. Times reported. The move must have worked because she was able to pay for her purchases before police apprehended her.

Gunshots rang out during a botched armed robbery in a San Leandro, Calif. Walmart parking lot, leaving one man hospitalized, CNN reported.

“It was a robbery gone bad,” police Sgt. Mike Sobek told CNN. “The victim’s family fought with the robbers. They were able to detain one suspect. We are not sure if that suspect is the shooter, but we do have one person in custody right now.”

In Myrtle Beach, S.C., two people were injured in another armed robbery after leaving Walmart, according to Rock Hill, S.C. newspaper The Herald. A 55-year-old woman was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Violence continued on the East Coast when a customer went to blows over the jewelry counter at a Kissimmee, Fla. Walmart, according to the Orlando Sentinnel.

“Two men reportedly began fighting at the store’s jewelry counter about 1 a.m. and one resisted when a police officer tried to escort him outside the store,” the paper reported.

Syracuse.com reported an incident at a Rome, N.Y. Walmart in which shoppers were pushed to the floor near a cell phone display after brawls broke out in the electronics department. Two people were injured.

