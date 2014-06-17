Portugal Player Goes Ballistic, Gets Red Card After Head-Butting Opponent Who Flopped

In a disastrous opening half to the 2014 World Cup, Portugal central defender Pepe got a red card for a shocking head-butt on Germany’s Thomas Muller.

Down 2-0, Pepe accidentally hit Muller with his arm while they were jostling for a through ball.

Muller went down as if he’d been shot:

Pepe, enraged by what he saw as a flop, went nuts. He head-butted Muller while he was still on the ground:

And he was sent off:

It’s a disaster for Portugal. Not only do they have to withstand Germany with 10 men but they also lose their best defender for the game against the U.S.

