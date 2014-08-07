Bayern Munich Coach Flips Out At MLS All-Stars, Refuses To Shake Hands After The Game

The MLS All-Star Game ended in ugly fashion on Wednesday when Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola, enraged by a series of fouls on his players, refused to shake hands with MLS All-Star team coach Caleb Porter.

Pep was right to be mad that there were dangerous tackles in what amounted to an exhibition game. But that’s hardly Porter’s fault, and he didn’t exactly take the high road with the handshake snub.

After the game, which MLS won 2-1, Pep said he didn’t shake Porter’s hand because he “didn’t see him.”

The video begs to differ. Pep gives him the ol’ fingerwag:





Here’s how it all started.

After a harsh tackle by Seattle’s Ozzie Alonso in the 65th minute, Pep went after Porter:

Porter had no idea what was going on:

Twenty-five minutes later, there was another bad foul, and Pep took his complaints to the fourth official:

No Bayern players were injured, although Bastian Schweinsteiger came out of the game with a bruised ankle. It all ended in a fingerwag.

