This video of people's faces being blown back in slow motion is weirdly mesmerising

A video by YouTuber ScottDW shows people’s faces being blown back in slow motion, and it’s weirdly fun to watch.

First spotted by Gizmodo’s Sploid, the video shows people with props like hot dogs and Gatorade in crazy winds.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

One viewer speculated in the comments that maybe ScottDW used a leaf blower, but he said that wouldn’t have worked.

Here’s the behind-the-scenes video that shows how he did it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

