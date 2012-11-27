China's Communist Party Newspaper Gets Duped By Onion Article Calling Kim Jong Un The Sexiest Man Alive

It appears that People’s Daily, the big Chinese Communist party newspaper, has fallen for an Onion gag, naming Kim Jong Un the Sexiest Man Alive in 2012 (via Adam Minter)



The website has just published a huge 55 page slideshow on the news.

Photo: People’s Daily

And here’s the front page of the website.

There’s no evidence that it’s being treated as a joke.

The only text under each picture is:

U.S. website The Onion has named North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un as the “Sexiest Man Alive for the year 2012”.

“With his devastatingly handsome, round face, his boyish charm, and his strong, sturdy frame, this Pyongyang-bred heartthrob is every woman’s dream come true. Blessed with an air of power that masks an unmistakable cute, cuddly side, Kim made this newspaper’s editorial board swoon with his impeccable fashion sense, chic short hairstyle, and, of course, that famous smile,” it said.

“He has that rare ability to somehow be completely adorable and completely macho at the same time,” said Marissa Blake-Zweiber, editor of The Onion Style and Entertainment.

(Via @adamminter, @chinabuzz, and @niubi)

