The People's Daily Building In China Looks Like A Gigantic, Gold-Plated, Um...

The HQ of Chinese newspaper People’s Daily has been likened to gigantic part of the male anatomy, reports Shanghaiist. That much has been observed for a while, but now final stages of construction are taking place, and it turns out the building is going to be gold-plated, which makes the whole thing even more garish.

Here are some images of the building from Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.