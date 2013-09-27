The People's Daily Building In China Looks Like A Gigantic, Gold-Plated, Um...

Joe Weisenthal

The HQ of Chinese newspaper People’s Daily has been likened to gigantic part of the male anatomy, reports Shanghaiist. That much has been observed for a while, but now final stages of construction are taking place, and it turns out the building is going to be gold-plated, which makes the whole thing even more garish.

Here are some images of the building from Instagram.

