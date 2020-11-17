15 of the best looks celebrities wore to the 2020 People's Choice Awards

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

The 2020 People’s Choice Awards were held in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday.

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ellen Pompeo, Demi Lovato, Tiffany Haddish, and more were in attendance.

Some celebrities opted for oversized pantsuits and sparkling bodysuits on the red carpet.

Others wore bold minidresses, glimmering gowns, and classic silhouettes.

Celebrities brought back their red-carpet style at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Numerous musicians and actors were in attendance, like Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish, who both stood out in unique dresses. Others including Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Jones, and Ellen Pompeo rocked statement-making pantsuits. Overall, stars seemed to favour outfits that were red, black, or sparkly for the event.

Here’s a look at some of the best outfits celebrities wore throughout the awards show.

Demi Lovato, the host of the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, looked glamorous in a metallic wrap dress.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Demi Lovato at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

She actually wore five different outfits throughout the night – though this Alexandre Vauthier look with balloon sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt was arguably one of her best.

Lovato also wore $US895 silver sandals designed by Gianvito Rossi.

Mandy Moore brought her laid-back maternity style to the red carpet.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Mandy Moore at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

She wore a black long-sleeved dress with a high neckline and floor-length skirt designed by Brandon Maxwell. Stylist Kevin Michael Ericson also provided Moore with standout blue earrings from Emmanuel Tarpin.

“Baby’s first awards show,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post about her outfit and the event.

Jennifer Lopez rocked a red minidress with a bubble-shaped skirt.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Her Christian Siriano dress, styled by Rob Zangardi, also had a high, bubble-shaped neckline that covered her shoulders and chest. The garment paired perfectly with her Forevermark diamond earrings and $US745 Gianvito Rossi heels.

Jameela Jamil stood out in a vibrant pantsuit and “intergalactic” eye makeup.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Jameela Jamil at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

She wore a hot-pink, double-breasted tuxedo jacket over baggy pants in the same colour. Her jacket had an array of flowers attached, and her pants reached her ankles, just above her silver $US725 Jimmy Choo pumps.

The two-piece ensemble was designed by Christopher John Rogers, and the TV star’s overall look was styled by Law Roach. Her makeup, on the other hand, was done by Jamil herself. She wore lipstick that matched her suit, rosy blush, and eye makeup that she described as “intergalactic” on Instagram.

Tiffany Haddish looked radiant in a floral set with crystal detailing.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Tiffany Haddish at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

The comedian, who won the female movie star of 2020 award, looked stunning in a floral bustier from Prabal Gurung with crystal detailing across its neckline and straps.

Her matching “hand-draped sarong skirt with a crystal brooch detail” was made with “silk charmeuse,” according to an Instagram post from the brand. Her look, which also included Stuart Weitzman sandals and long earrings, was styled by Law Roach.

Ellen Pompeo put her own twist on the “naked trend.”

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Ellen Pompeo at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Her David Koma look included a nude bralette and white bike shorts underneath a sparkling mesh button-up and matching, see-through pants. She also wore silver Jimmy Choo sandals and layered chokers with the outfit.

Tracee Ellis Ross looked chic in an oversized pantsuit.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Ross, who was styled by Karla Welch, walked the red carpet in a brown, two-piece set from Schiaparelli. Her double-breasted blazer was embellished with gold buttons, and her pants had small slits at her ankles.

To complete the look, Ross wore pointed-toe pumps, gold dangling earrings, red lipstick, and an updo hairstyle.

The actress later accepted the fashion-icon award in another bold ensemble.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

She wore a white dress with puffy sleeves and a cape from Alexander McQueen, thigh-high leather boots, and a matching harness. Ross also wore her hair in a long braid and accessorized with silver earrings.

Joey King stole the show in red pants with a skirt on top.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Joey King at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Her outfit, designed by Robert Wun, included a strapless peplum top, loose-fitting pants, and a pleated, asymmetrical skirt on top. When King stood with her legs together, the skirt-and-pants combo created the illusion that she was wearing a dress.

For accessories, King wore Giuseppe Zanotti platform sandals, as well as a red hat and pleated bag that weren’t seen on the red carpet, according to an Instagram post from Jared Eng Studios, which styled the actress.

Chloe and Halle Bailey looked stunning in coordinated bodysuits and matching hairstyles.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe x Halle at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Designer Rey Ortiz created both outfits for the musical duo’s performance of “Ungodly Hour.” Chloe’s suit had a high neckline, sheer panels at the hips, and a triangular cutout across her stomach. Halle’s version had a V-shaped neckline and sheer panels across its bodice.

Both suits had long sleeves, pointed shoulder pads, and top-to-bottom sparkles.

Bebe Rexha arrived in a sparkling minidress and fiery hair.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Bebe Rexha at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Her black sleeveless dress, designed by Dsquared², retails for $US1,395 at the time of writing.

She paired the garment with stacked bracelets, a chain-shaped choker, and $US1,104 Alexandre Vauthier sandals that had straps covered in crystals.

Leslie Jones made a big statement through subtle details on her pantsuit.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Leslie Jones at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

“Her printed suit has the names of lost lives, and this is our tribute to them,” designer Christian Siriano wrote on Instagram. Not only were names like Breonna Taylor written across her outfit, but the comedian also wore a Black Lives Matter mask.

Machine Gun Kelly looked sleek in a blue leather jacket, matching pants, and white boots.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

He completed the look with a black-and-white printed turtleneck, as well as a side-swept hairstyle.

Addison Rae wore a red gown with daring details.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

The TikTok star’s sleeveless dress was designed by Sophie Theallet. It had a black bralette made from mesh attached to its bodice, which peaked through at the neckline and created a crisscross effect through the gown’s open back.

Rae also wore jewels from Tiffany & Co, red lipstick, and a long, wavy ponytail.

Sofia Vergara also wore red to the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Vergara at the People’s Choice Awards on November 15, 2020.

Her lace dress with a corset-style bodice and ankle-length skirt was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The “Modern Family” star also wore red lipstick, matching jewels, and crystal-embellished sandals.

