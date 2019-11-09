Here are all the nominees for the 2019 People's Choice Awards

- The nominees for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards include a variety of celebrities, including Zac Efron, Brie Larson,Beyoncé, and Kit Harington.
- Shows like “Game of Thrones” and films like “Avengers: Endgame” also garnered several nominations.
- And singers like Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, and Ariana Grande received numerous nominations in musical categories, including music video of 2019 and best artist.
The E! 2019 People’s Choice Awards will take place live at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November 10 at 9 PM ET.
Encompassing a wide variety of categories, including music, movies, TV shows, and celebrities, the ceremony has numerous awards, including male movie star of 2019, song of 2019, and the binge-worthy show of 2019.
Stars like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes lead with the most nominations in musical categories, while shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” also received several nominations.
Reality TV shows and stars were also recognised, with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” scoring plenty of nominations for both the show and the stars.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees and winners.
Movie of 2019
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Toy Story 4”
“Captain Marvel”
“Fash & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
“The Lion King”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
“Us”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Comedy movie of 2019
“The Upside”
“Yesterday”
“The Hustle”
“Men In Black: International”
“Long Shot”
“Little”
“Good Boys”
“Murder Mystery”
Action movie of 2019
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
“Captain Marvel”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
“Shazam!”
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
“Dark Phoenix”
“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
Drama movie of 2019
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“Five Feet Apart”
“Glass”
“Us”
“Triple Frontier”
“After”
“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”
Family movie of 2019
“Toy Story 4”
“The Lion King”
“Aladdin”
“The Secret Life of Pets 2”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”
“The Angry Birds Movie 2”
Male movie star of 2019
Robert Downey, Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Will Smith, “Aladdin”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
Female movie star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”
Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”
Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”
Drama movie star of 2019
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Coule Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”
Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Sarah Paulson, “Glass”
Samule L. Jackson, “Glass”
Comedy movie star of 2019
Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”
Kevin Hart, “The Upside”
Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”
Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”
Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”
Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”
Action movie star of 2019
Robert Downey, Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”
Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”
Brie Larson, “Caption Marvel”
Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”
Animated movie star of 2019
America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”
Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets”
Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”
Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets”
Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”
Show of 2019
“Game of Thrones”
“WWE Raw”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Riverdale”
“This Is Us”
“Grey’s Anatomy”
Drama show of 2019
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“This Is Us”
“Chicago P.D.”
“Game of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“Big Little Lies”
“Riverdale”
“The Walking Dead”
Comedy show of 2019
“The Big Bang Theory”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Modern Family”
“The Good Place”
“Grown-ish”
“Veep”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Schitt’s Creek”
Reality show of 2019
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“Queer Eye”
“Bachelor in Paradise”
“Vanderpump Rules”
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
Competition show of 2019
“American Idol”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“America’s Got Talent”
“The Masked Singer”
“The Bachelor”
“The Voice”
“The Bachelorette”
“The Challenge”
Male TV star of 2019
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
KJ Apa, “Riverdale”
Female TV star of 2019
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”
Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Drama TV star of 2019
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Comedy TV star of 2019
Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”
Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Daytime talk show of 2019
“The View”
“Red Table Talk”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“The Wendy Williams Show”
“Live With Kelly and Ryan”
“Today”
“Good Morning America”
“The Real”
Nighttime talk show of 2019
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Late Late Show With James Corden”
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”
Competition contestant of 2019
Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”
Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette”
Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”
T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”
Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”
Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”
Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Reality star of 2019
Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”
Kylie Jenner, “Keeping up with the Kardashians”
Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”
Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”
Bingeworthy show of 2019
“Game of Thrones”
“Orange Is the New Black”
“Law & Order: SVU”
“The Umbrella Academy”
“Queer Eye”
“Outlander”
“13 Reasons Why”
“Stranger Things”
Sci-Fi/Fantasy show of 2019
“Stranger Things”
“Shadowhunters”
“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
“Supernatural”
“The Flash”
“The Umbrella Academy”
“Arrow”
“The 100”
Male artist of 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
Female artist of 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
Group of 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
Panic! At the Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
Song of 2019
“Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers
“7 rings” by Ariana Grande
“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Talk” by Khalid
“I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
“Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani
“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish
“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Album of 2019
“Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande
“Free Spirit” by Khalid
“WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ by Billie Eilish
“Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo
“Happiness Begins” by the Jonas Brothers
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran
“Death Race for Love” by Juice WRLD
“Lover” by Taylor Swift
Country artist of 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Latin artist of 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
Music video of 2019
“Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Snow
“ME!” by Taylor Swift feat. Brendan Urie of Panic! At the Disco
“Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK
“7 rings” by Ariana Grande
“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish
“Boy With Luv” by BTS feat. Halsey
“Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani
“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Concert tour of 2019
BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”
Lady Gaga, “Enigma”
Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”
P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”
Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”
Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”
Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”
BLACKPINK, “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour”
Social star of 2019
Emma Chamberlain
The Dolan Twins
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
Beauty influencer of 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
Nikkie de Jager (NikkiTutorials)
Jeffree Star
Rachel Levin (RCL Beauty)
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
Social celebrity of 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
Animal star of 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna the Chiweenie
Juniper the Fox
Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro
Tecuaniventura
Lil Bub
Comedy act of 2019
Kevin Kart, “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible 2”
Joe Rogan, “The Joe Rogan Show”
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, “One Show Fits All”
Trevor Noah, “The Trevor Noah Tour”
Ken Jeong, “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me”
Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Growing”
Colleen Ballinger, “Miranda Sings… You’re Welcome”
Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”
Style star of 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Celine Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
Game changer of 2019
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Pop podcast of 2019
“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”
“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”
“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”
“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”
“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”
“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”
“WTF with Marc Maron”
“The Joe Rogan Experience”
