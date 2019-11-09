Here are all the nominees for the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Jesse Grant/Getty Images, and Michael Kovac/Getty Images Sophie Turner, Keanu Reeves, and Billie Eilish are all nominated for People’s Choice Awards.

The E! 2019 People’s Choice Awards will take place live at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, November 10 at 9 PM ET.

Encompassing a wide variety of categories, including music, movies, TV shows, and celebrities, the ceremony has numerous awards, including male movie star of 2019, song of 2019, and the binge-worthy show of 2019.

Stars like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes lead with the most nominations in musical categories, while shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things” also received several nominations.

Reality TV shows and stars were also recognised, with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” scoring plenty of nominations for both the show and the stars.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees and winners.

Movie of 2019

Walt Disney Studios The Avengers prepare for their final ‘Endgame’ battle.

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Toy Story 4”

“Captain Marvel”

“Fash & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”

“The Lion King”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Us”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Comedy movie of 2019

Netflix Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in ‘Murder Mystery.’

“The Upside”

“Yesterday”

“The Hustle”

“Men In Black: International”

“Long Shot”

“Little”

“Good Boys”

“Murder Mystery”

Action movie of 2019

Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate Keanu Reeves stars in ‘John Wick Chapter 3.’

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

“Captain Marvel”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Shazam!”

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

“Dark Phoenix”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”

Drama movie of 2019

Sony Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio star in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Five Feet Apart”

“Glass”

“Us”

“Triple Frontier”

“After”

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”

Family movie of 2019

Disney-Pixar/YouTube Keanu Reeves voices a character in ‘Toy Story 4.’

“Toy Story 4”

“The Lion King”

“Aladdin”

“The Secret Life of Pets 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“Pokémon: Detective Pikachu”

“The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Male movie star of 2019

Marvel Studios Robert Downey Jr. played Tony Star in the ‘Avengers’ movies.

Robert Downey, Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Will Smith, “Aladdin”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Samuel L. Jackson, “Captain Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Female movie star of 2019

Marvel/YouTube Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Millie Bobby Brown, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”

Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Endgame”

Zendaya, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”

Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Tessa Thompson, “Men in Black: International”

Drama movie star of 2019

Paramount Pictures Taron Egerton played Elton John in ‘Rocketman.’

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Coule Sprouse, “Five Feet Apart”

Zac Efron, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sarah Paulson, “Glass”

Samule L. Jackson, “Glass”

Comedy movie star of 2019

Warner Bros. Pictures Rebel Wilson stars in ‘Isn’t It Romantic.’

Ali Wong, “Always Be My Maybe”

Kevin Hart, “The Upside”

Rebel Wilson, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Adam Sandler, “Murder Mystery”

Liam Hemsworth, “Isn’t It Romantic”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fighting With My Family”

Mindy Kaling, “Late Night”

Noah Centineo, “The Perfect Date”

Action movie star of 2019

Marvel Studios Brie Larson stars in ‘Captain Marvel.’

Robert Downey, Jr., “Avengers: Endgame”

Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Endgame”

Tom Holland, “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Halle Berry, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Keanu Reeves, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

Sophie Turner, “Dark Phoenix”

Brie Larson, “Caption Marvel”

Dwayne Johnson, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbes & Shaw”

Animated movie star of 2019

Disney/Pixar Tom Hanks voices cowboy doll Woody in ‘Toy Story 4.’

America Ferrera, “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Tom Hanks, “Toy Story 4”

Kevin Hart, “The Secret Life of Pets”

Chris Pratt, “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Secret Life of Pets”

Awkwafina, “The Angry Birds Movie 2”

Show of 2019

HBO Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington starred on ‘Game of Thrones.’

“Game of Thrones”

“WWE Raw”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Riverdale”

“This Is Us”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

Drama show of 2019

HBO Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicoel Kidman star on ‘Big Little Lies.’

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“This Is Us”

“Chicago P.D.”

“Game of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“Big Little Lies”

“Riverdale”

“The Walking Dead”

Comedy show of 2019

Pop Eugene Levy plays a wealthy patriarch on ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Modern Family”

“The Good Place”

“Grown-ish”

“Veep”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Reality show of 2019

E! Khloe, left, and Kim Kardashian on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Queer Eye”

“Bachelor in Paradise”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

Competition show of 2019

VH1 Drag queens compete with each other on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’

“American Idol”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“America’s Got Talent”

“The Masked Singer”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

“The Bachelorette”

“The Challenge”

Male TV star of 2019

HBO Kit Harington played Jon Snow on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Finn Wolfhard, “Stranger Things”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

KJ Apa, “Riverdale”

Female TV star of 2019

HBO Sophie Turner played Sansa Stark on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”

Camila Mendes, “Riverdale”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Drama TV star of 2019

Helen Sloan/HBO Maisie Williams played Arya Stark on ‘Game of Thrones.’

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Comedy TV star of 2019

HBO Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred on ‘Veep.’

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tiffany Haddish, “The Last O.G.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”

Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Daytime talk show of 2019

YouTube Ellen DeGeneres hosts ‘The Ellen Show.’

“The View”

“Red Table Talk”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Wendy Williams Show”

“Live With Kelly and Ryan”

“Today”

“Good Morning America”

“The Real”

Nighttime talk show of 2019

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

Competition contestant of 2019

John Fleenor/Getty Images Hannah Brown starred on ‘The Bachelorette.’

Buddy Valastro, “Buddy Vs. Duff”

Hannah Brown, “The Bachelorette”

Kodi Lee, “America’s Got Talent”

T-Pain, “The Masked Singer”

Colton Underwood, “The Bachelor”

Tyler Cameron, “The Bachelorette”

Tyler Oakley, “The Amazing Race”

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Reality star of 2019

E! Khloe Kardashian stars on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

Kylie Jenner, “Keeping up with the Kardashians”

Kyle Richards, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Lisa Vanderpump, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

NeNe Leakes, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”

Bingeworthy show of 2019

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things.’

“Game of Thrones”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Law & Order: SVU”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Queer Eye”

“Outlander”

“13 Reasons Why”

“Stranger Things”

Sci-Fi/Fantasy show of 2019

Diyah Pera/Netflix Kiernan Shipka plays a young witch in ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

“Stranger Things”

“Shadowhunters”

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

“Supernatural”

“The Flash”

“The Umbrella Academy”

“Arrow”

“The 100”

Male artist of 2019

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Bad Bunny is a reggaeton artist.

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

Female artist of 2019

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Ariana Grande at the VMAs on August 20, 2018.

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

Group of 2019

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas performed at iHeartRadio’s 2019 Wango Tango.

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Panic! At the Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK

Song of 2019

Billie Eilish/YouTube Billie Eilish wrote and performed ‘Bad Guy.’

“Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers

“7 rings” by Ariana Grande

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Talk” by Khalid

“I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

“Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Album of 2019

Ariana Grande/YouTube Ariana Grande channeled her inner Regina George in the music video for ‘Thank U, Next.’

“Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande

“Free Spirit” by Khalid

“WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’ by Billie Eilish

“Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

“Happiness Begins” by the Jonas Brothers

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran

“Death Race for Love” by Juice WRLD

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

Country artist of 2019

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Carrie Underwood competed on season four of ‘American Idol.’

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Latin artist of 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Daddy Yankee is known for his single ‘Gasolina.’

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

Music video of 2019

Taylor Swift/YouTube Taylor Swift is nominated for several People’s Choice awards this year.

“Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Snow

“ME!” by Taylor Swift feat. Brendan Urie of Panic! At the Disco

“Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK

“7 rings” by Ariana Grande

“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish

“Boy With Luv” by BTS feat. Halsey

“Dancing With a Stranger” by Sam Smith and Normani

“Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Concert tour of 2019

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Lady Gaga performs at Staples Centre on August 11, 2010.

BTS, “Love Yourself, Speak Yourself”

Lady Gaga, “Enigma”

Ariana Grande, “Sweetener”

P!nk, “Beautiful Trauma”

Justin Timberlake, “Man of the Woods”

Jennifer Lopez, “It’s My Party”

Cher, “Here We Go Again Tour”

BLACKPINK, “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour”

Social star of 2019

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beautycon Tana Mongeau previously dated Disney star Bella Thorne.

Emma Chamberlain

The Dolan Twins

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

Beauty influencer of 2019

Stefanie Keenan / Getty James Charles is a popular beauty vlogger.

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

Nikkie de Jager (NikkiTutorials)

Jeffree Star

Rachel Levin (RCL Beauty)

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock

Social celebrity of 2019

Ryan Kang/AP Images for the NFL Cardi B is nominated for several People’s Choice awards.

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

Animal star of 2019

jiffpom/Facebook Jiff is an Instagram famous Pomeranian.

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug

Nala Cat

Tuna the Chiweenie

Juniper the Fox

Shinjiro Ono – Marutaro

Tecuaniventura

Lil Bub

Comedy act of 2019

Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images Kevin Hart is a stand up comedian as well as an actor.

Kevin Kart, “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible 2”

Joe Rogan, “The Joe Rogan Show”

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, “One Show Fits All”

Trevor Noah, “The Trevor Noah Tour”

Ken Jeong, “Ken Jeong: You Complete Me”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Growing”

Colleen Ballinger, “Miranda Sings… You’re Welcome”

Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal”

Style star of 2019

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images For Fenty Rihanna launched a luxury fashion brand this year.

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Celine Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

Game changer of 2019

Getty Images/Molly Darlington Megan Rapinoe is the USWNT captain.

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Pop podcast of 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jonathan Van Ness is one of the stars of ‘Queer Eye.’

“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”

“Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard”

“Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe”

“Whine Down with Jana Kramer”

“Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider”

“Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad”

“WTF with Marc Maron”

“The Joe Rogan Experience”

