Demi Lovato jokes about getting 'unengaged' in People's Choice Awards monologue

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/@ddlovato/Demi Lovato Instagram Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were engaged in June but broke up in September.

While hosting the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, Demi Lovato joked about getting “unengaged” to former fiancé Max Ehrich.

In her opening monologue, Lovato spoke about her year in lockdown: “I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ Got unengaged and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.”

Lovato and Ehrich started dating in March earlier this year, became engaged in June, and announce their split in September.

Lovato was on hosting duties and during her opening monologue, the singer quipped that “this year has been the longest three years of her [my] life.”

Lovato said: “Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl.”

Lovato continued: “But then, COVID hit and everything shut down. So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode. And got engaged. Got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates Unlimited.”

“I also didn’t know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times.

“I binged seven seasons of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Got unengaged and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.” Lovato said.

Lovato and Ehrich began dating in March earlier this year, and ended up quarantining together throughout lockdown. Three months later, the couple announced their engagement.

In an Instagram post dedicated to Ehrich, Lovato wrote: “You make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you.”

However, the engagement only lasted a couple of months as they announced their break up in September, deleting all photos of one another from their Instagram accounts in the process.

Lovato has kept herself busy since then releasing her new song “Still Have Me” soon after the break-up. She also released the political ballad “Commander in Chief” shortly before the US Election.

