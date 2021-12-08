The 13 best celebrity looks at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards
Mikhaila Friel
Dec. 8, 2021
Some of the best looks at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The 47th People’s Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.
Stars including Kim Kardashian, Addison Rae, and Jojo Siwa were in attendance.
While some stars opted for dazzling dresses with daring necklines, others wore power suits.
Addison Rae walked the red carpet in a pink dress embroidered with florals and a matching choker necklace.
Addison Rae at the People’s Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The 21-year-old opted for a vintage Betsey Johnson dress and accessorized with a choker by Christian Dior, according to
Just Jared Jr
.
She wore her hair pinned back from her face and opted for natural makeup.
Halle Berry wore a sparkling catsuit with a plunging neckline.
Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Berry, 55, wore a purple catsuit that featured full-length sleeves and a zip down the middle.
The actress received the
Icon of 2021 Award at the event, E! Online reports.
JoJo Siwa donned a floaty pink Jenny Packham gown with a daring neckline and ruffles.
Jojo Siwa at the People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The star completed
the look
with sparkly eye makeup and wore braids in her hair, Us Weekly reports.
Siwa took home the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Reality Competition Contestant for her appearance in “Dancing With The Stars.”
“Thank you to all who voted and made this dream of mine come true! This night was magical and one that I will remember forever,” Siwa
wrote on Instagram.
Christina Aguilera re-created the iconic look from her “Dirrty” music video for a performance of her greatest hits.
Christina Aguilera at the People’s Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aguilera wore
black and yellow chaps and a bodysuit
for a performance at the awards show.
The outfit was similar to the chaps she wore while promoting and performing the single “Dirrty” in New York City in 2002, as well as the outfit she wore in the music video.
Kim Kardashian wore a tight black jumpsuit, sunglasses, and gloves to accept the Fashion Icon award.
Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kardashian thanked her estranged husband, Kanye West, when
accepting the award.
“To Kanye,” she said, according to People, “for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and I’m so inspired by so many people but again, this is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things and take a risk. I’m so humbled.”
H.E.R. stood out in a bubblegum pink power suit.
H.E.R at the People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson — known by the stage name H.E.R — posted several photos of the outfit to Instagram.
“Bubblegum,” she
captioned the post.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looked stylish in red and black while posing with audience members.
Dwayne Johnson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DJ
Johnson rocked different shades of red, opting for burgundy pants and a bright red shirt, for his appearance at the awards ceremony. He completed the look with a black leather jacket.
Maggie Q wore a netted midi skirt and matching crop top.
Maggie Q at the People’s Choice Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The “Nikita” actress’ outfit was styled by Lindsay Flores, and her hair was styled by Derek Yuen, she wrote on her
Instagram story
.
Scarlett Johansson accepted the Female Movie Star of 2021 award in a monochrome jumpsuit.
Scarlett Johansson. Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The star won the award for
her performance in “Black Widow,”
E! Online reports.
“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn channeled old Hollywood glamour with her look.
Christine Quinn at the People’s Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The reality star wore a tight black dress and a matching clutch bag. She wore her hair in bouncy curls, and completed the look with a bold red lip.
Quinn’s costar and coworker, Chrishell Stause, debuted brunette hair at the event.
Chrishell Stause. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Stause swapped out her honey-blonde hair for a darker shade. The People’s Choice Awards marked her first public appearance with her
new hair
, according to Page Six.
Stause referenced the new hairstyle on Instagram, writing the caption: “Needed a change!”
The real-estate agent and former actress wore a red dress with a daring neckline and a thigh-high slit.
She posed with
“Shang-Chi” actor Simu Liu, who Stause worked with on the latest season of “Selling Sunset.”
Sarah Hyland wore a ruffled two-piece mini skirt and matching top.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hyland said her look
had a “Parisian” feel while speaking with E! News, according to Footwear News.
Hyland’s fiancé, Wells Adams, joined her on the red carpet, where he was seen taking photos of her on his phone and fixing her skirt.
Garcelle Beauvais wore a Carolina Herrera dress with sparkly thigh-high boots and matching gloves.
Garcelle Beauvais at the. People’s Choice Awards. Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The star, who was styled by Ashley Loewen, wore Steve Madden boots and gloves by Sammy K, Beauvais wrote in an
Instagram post
.