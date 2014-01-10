The Best And Worst Dressed At Last Night's People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/GettyMelissa McCarthy, Sandra Bullock, and Heidi Klum at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
The People’s Choice Awards ;honour excellence in movies, TV, and film — decided by you, the entertainment-loving fans!
While Sandra Bullock led last night’s awards show with three wins, “Iron Man 3” scored Favourite Movie and Favourite Action Movie honours.
Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Kaley Cuoco also took home awards, but let’s see who won the red carpet, shall we?
WORST: Show hosts and '2 Broke Girls' co-stars Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs went conservative for the red carpet...
WORST: The 'Project Runway' host should have helped country star Brad Paisley with his outfit choice.
BEST: Justin Timberlake and Ellen DeGeneres in matching black suits. Timberlake took home Favourite Male Artist and thanked his wife Jessica Biel for her 'patience' during his speech.
WORST: While we love Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, we weren't feeling either ensemble. But Bullock still managed to win the night with three awards.
BEST: Jessica Alba stunned in this white Jason Wu dress as she presented an award to Justin Timberlake.
BEST: 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco showed off her Favourite Comedic TV Actress win in this Sachin and Babi outfit.
WORST: 'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale won Favourite Cable TV Actress, but didn't win any fans on the red carpet.
BEST: Jennifer Hudson, wearing a Kaufman Fanco dress, won Favourite Humanitarian and accepted the award on-stage alongside her sister.
WORST: We love Julianna Margulies and Drew Barrymore, but can't say the same about their dress choices.
BEST: 'Vampire Diaries' co-stars and former couple Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder joked about their break up while accepting the award for Favourite Onscreen Chemistry.
WORST: 'Gossip Girl' and 'Mindy project' actress Amanda Setton looked great, but could have used an iron on her dress.
WORST: Favourite Comedic Movie Actor winner Adam Sandler looked like he was going to a business meeting.
WORST: 'The Crazy Ones' Favourite Actress winner Sarah Michelle Gellar maybe could have used a nap before the show.
BEST: 'Teen Wolf' and 'Reign' star Adelaide Kane looked simply lovely in this Rhea Costa dress and Brian Atwood heels.
