The Best And Worst Dressed At Last Night's People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/Getty Melissa McCarthy, Sandra Bullock, and Heidi Klum at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The People’s Choice Awards ;honour excellence in movies, TV, and film — decided by you, the entertainment-loving fans!

While Sandra Bullock led last night’s awards show with three wins, “Iron Man 3” scored Favourite Movie and Favourite Action Movie honours.

Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Kaley Cuoco also took home awards, but let’s see who won the red carpet, shall we?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.