Check Out Pictures Of The Winners From Last Night's People's Choice Awards

Twilight

The marathon awards season kicked off last night with the 2011 People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles.People’s Choice has a refreshingly different take on the occasionally stuffy awards show scene, with categories such as “Best TV Guilty Pleasure,” and “favourite Viral Video Star,” (“Single Ladies” Devastation beat out Giant Double Rainbow and Tarp surfing.)

Nonetheless, Twilight was once again the stand-out winner, with the latest movie, “Eclipse,” winning four awards. It won in the favourite Drama movie category even over critically acclaimed hits “The Social Network” and “Inception.”

Other winners included Conan O’Brien, who despite having a difficult year, won for Best Talk Show Host over Chelsea Handler and Oprah Winfrey (neither Letterman nor Leno were nominated) and Johnny Depp (who beat out both Twilight leading men, plus Leo DiCaprio) to win favourite Male Movie Star. Quite an achievement.

Twilight wins Best Movie, Best Drama Movie, Best On Screen Team for the three main stars, and Best Movie Star for Kristen Stewart

Conan O'Brien accepts the favourite Talk Show Host award

Taylor Swift, winner of the favourite Country Artist award and Selena Gomez, winner of the favourite Breakout Artist award

Johnny Depp wins favourite Movie Star

Jennifer Aniston presents the favourite Comedy Movie award to Adam Sandler

Zac Efron accepts the favourite Movie Star Under 25 award

Katy Perry wins favourite Pop Artist and favourite Female Artist awards

Keeping Up with the Kardashians wins favourite TV Guilty Pleasure

Jane Lynch accepts the favourite TV Comedy Actress award with co-stars Cory Monteith and Chris Colfer

Queen Latifah hosts and and performs

