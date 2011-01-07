Check Out Pictures Of The Winners From Last Night's People's Choice Awards

Photo: Getty

The marathon awards season kicked off last night with the 2011 People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre, Los Angeles.People’s Choice has a refreshingly different take on the occasionally stuffy awards show scene, with categories such as “Best TV Guilty Pleasure,” and “favourite Viral Video Star,” (“Single Ladies” Devastation beat out Giant Double Rainbow and Tarp surfing.)



Nonetheless, Twilight was once again the stand-out winner, with the latest movie, “Eclipse,” winning four awards. It won in the favourite Drama movie category even over critically acclaimed hits “The Social Network” and “Inception.”

Other winners included Conan O’Brien, who despite having a difficult year, won for Best Talk Show Host over Chelsea Handler and Oprah Winfrey (neither Letterman nor Leno were nominated) and Johnny Depp (who beat out both Twilight leading men, plus Leo DiCaprio) to win favourite Male Movie Star. Quite an achievement.

