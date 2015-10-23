CHINA CUTS RATES

The People’s Bank of China just cut interest rates to combat the country’s slowing economic growth and sluggish inflation.

The reserve-requirement ratio (RRR) was cut by 0.5 points.

That brings the requirement, which is an important measure of how much money Chinese banks are able to lend, to 17.5%. Cuts to the RRR are designed to free up the banking system to lend more.

There’s a good explainer on that here, from FT Alphaville.

The benchmark interest rate was cut by 0.25%, bringing it down from 4.6% to 4.35%.

Stocks exposed to commodity prices are booming on the news — troubled miner Glencore shot up by as much as 10% in the immediate aftermath. The recent plunge in commodities is partly due to weaker demand from China, and rate cuts are seen as a positive move in giving the economy a boost.

