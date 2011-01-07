People, You're Missing The Most Hysterical Farce On The Floor Of The Congress Ever

Folks, you just have to watch this.
The Congress is reading the Constitution live after a debate on whether it should read the original or amended version (Jesse Jackson Jr. demanded that the 3/5ths clause be read).
Now various Congressmen are taking turns reading one line at a time.
Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.