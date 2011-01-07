People, You're Missing The Most Hysterical Farce On The Floor Of The Congress Ever

Folks, you just have to watch this.



The Congress is reading the Constitution live after a debate on whether it should read the original or amended version (Jesse Jackson Jr. demanded that the 3/5ths clause be read).

Now various Congressmen are taking turns reading one line at a time.



