People in Turkey are reportedly scrambling to withdraw money

The Turkish military reportedly staged a coup on Friday night, deploying military into the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s largest city and capital, respectively.

And people in Turkey are now reportedly scrambling to withdraw money from ATMs.

On Twitter, we saw several reporters and analysts tweet images of people lining up at ATMs:

Turks withdraw money from ATMs after reports of coup. pic.twitter.com/mynuv5voAq

— Mahir Zeynalov (@MahirZeynalov) July 15, 2016

People standing in line in front of ATMs to get as much money as possible. #Turkey #MilitaryCoup pic.twitter.com/JSMNfvaMKW

— dieser Mathis (@diesermathis) July 15, 2016

People getting money out of ATMs in Turkey /from @tevfik_uyar pic.twitter.com/4QU44jW7nT

— Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) July 15, 2016

