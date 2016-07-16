People in Turkey are reportedly scrambling to withdraw money

Elena Holodny

The Turkish military reportedly staged a coup on Friday night, deploying military into the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, Turkey’s largest city and capital, respectively.

And people in Turkey are now reportedly scrambling to withdraw money from ATMs.

On Twitter, we saw several reporters and analysts tweet images of people lining up at ATMs:

This story is developing. Head over here for the latest news.

